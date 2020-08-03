Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target (up previously from GBX 115 ($1.42)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 116 ($1.43).

Shares of LON:GOCO opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £13,896 ($17,100.66).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

