Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.
Shares of GPN stock opened at $178.02 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.70. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
