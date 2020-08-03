Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $178.02 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.70. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

