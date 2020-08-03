Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

