GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,020 at Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,060 ($25.35) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($22.89) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,832.24 ($22.55).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,529.80 ($18.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,624 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,636.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0001492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.03%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

