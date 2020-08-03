Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 32.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after buying an additional 1,701,818 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after buying an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

