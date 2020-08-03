Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $310.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,939,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.