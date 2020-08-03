Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.