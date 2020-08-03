Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genpact by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,322,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Genpact by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Genpact by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Genpact’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

