General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Short Interest Update

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GMO opened at $0.22 on Monday. General Moly has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GMO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of General Moly in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

