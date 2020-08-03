Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of GNRC opened at $157.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Generac has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,935 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

