Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $157.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,935 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $38,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

