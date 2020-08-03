Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $157.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

