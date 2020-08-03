GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of GCP Student Living to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get GCP Student Living alerts:

GCP Student Living stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.54) on Friday. GCP Student Living has a 52 week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GCP Student Living’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.