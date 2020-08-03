GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GCP opened at $22.82 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

