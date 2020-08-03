Gartner (IT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $124.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.