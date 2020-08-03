Gardiner Nancy B Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

