Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.84.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.