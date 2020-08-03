GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

GLPG stock opened at $184.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.85. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

