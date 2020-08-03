Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($37.92) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.48 ($38.74).

Shares of FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($50.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.64 and its 200-day moving average is €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

