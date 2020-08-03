FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised FS KKR Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $243,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at $146,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,320 and have sold 588,515 shares valued at $2,153,826. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after buying an additional 1,921,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,251,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.