Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $239,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after buying an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Freshpet by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after buying an additional 618,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after buying an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 231,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freshpet by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,491,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,285,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

