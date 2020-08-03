Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.79 ($58.19).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €42.27 ($47.49) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

