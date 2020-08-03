Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.79 ($58.19).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €42.27 ($47.49) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a one year high of €80.00 ($89.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.