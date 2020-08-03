Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($106.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.07 ($93.34).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($91.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

