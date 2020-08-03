Franco Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.87 million.

TSE:FNV opened at C$214.10 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$166.33.

In related news, Director Randall Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$204.90, for a total transaction of C$5,122,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$10,244,855. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,500.42. Insiders have sold 186,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,204 over the last 90 days.

Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

