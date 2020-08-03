Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Update

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBM shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBM opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $593.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

