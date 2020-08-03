Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.63.

FBHS stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

