Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a £102 ($125.52) price objective (up previously from GBX 9,000 ($110.76)) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($116.91) to £143.50 ($176.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,508 ($67.78) to GBX 7,200 ($88.60) in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($77.53) to GBX 6,500 ($79.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,300 ($114.45) to £120 ($147.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,275 ($114.14).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £114.70 ($141.15) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 69.78 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of £117.60 ($144.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,364.78.

In related news, insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £114 ($140.29), for a total transaction of £76,152 ($93,714.00). Also, insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia sold 24,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of £108.37 ($133.36), for a total value of £2,615,835.06 ($3,219,093.11).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.