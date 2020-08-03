Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Flowserve from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lowered Flowserve from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Flowserve by 346.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Flowserve by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Flowserve by 28.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

