Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 346.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 28.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.