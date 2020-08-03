First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.54.

FM opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.19. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

