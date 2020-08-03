First Quadrant L P CA Takes $152,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI stock opened at $185.30 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $337.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

