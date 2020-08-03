First Quadrant L P CA Sells 900 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

EOG opened at $46.85 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.