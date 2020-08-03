First Quadrant L P CA Purchases Shares of 1,936 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

