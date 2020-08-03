First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 3,737 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in FOX were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOX. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 101,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.