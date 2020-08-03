First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 23.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 156.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $2,914,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National Inc has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.