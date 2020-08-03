First Quadrant L P CA Invests $170,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3,966.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after acquiring an additional 688,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,320,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

