First Quadrant L P CA Invests $148,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

NYSE:HON opened at $149.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.