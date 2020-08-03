First Quadrant L P CA Has $128,000 Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 31,672 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $166.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,041 shares of company stock worth $115,323,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

