First Quadrant L P CA Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 158.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Southern were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $3,514,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $550,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 14.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Southern by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,075,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,625,000 after acquiring an additional 386,441 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,256,150. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.