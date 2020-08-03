First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

