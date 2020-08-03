First Quadrant L P CA Acquires Shares of 11,914 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

HPE opened at $9.87 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

