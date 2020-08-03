First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 14,143 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBL shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

