Finning International (FTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finning International (TSE:FTT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion.

FTT opened at C$19.10 on Monday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTT shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Finning International from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Finning International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$43,436.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,229.55.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

