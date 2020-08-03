Finning International (FTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finning International (TSE:FTT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion.
FTT opened at C$19.10 on Monday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$43,436.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,229.55.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.
