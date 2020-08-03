FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Update

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 82,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

FFG opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $857.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.25. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

