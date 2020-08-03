FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 75.4% during the second quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 50,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

