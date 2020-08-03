FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.
Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.53.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
