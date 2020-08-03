Falcon Minerals (FLMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLMN opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

In other news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

