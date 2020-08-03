Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

NYSE FICO opened at $439.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $442.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

