FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $346.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.23. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $358.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,776 shares of company stock worth $3,580,803. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

