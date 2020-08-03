Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPD opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

